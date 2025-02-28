HBO announced a two-year, first-look deal with creator Sharon Horgan on Friday. The deal with her company, Merman, began this month.

The network already has ordered the first series under the deal. Horgan will write, executive produce and star in the comedy series.

The series centers on a 50-year-old divorced woman who cares for ailing parents and an adult son. She is still pursuing "sex and love."

Horgan previously created the HBO series Divorce, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church. She recently created Bad Sisters for Apple TV+ and Shining Vale for Starz.

Her Prime Video series, Catastrophe, in which she co-starred with Rob Delaney, ran for four seasons.