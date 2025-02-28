Tatiana Maslany, who recently appeared in The Monkey, is set to star in an upcoming series on Apple TV+.

"Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed is a half hour, darkly comedic thriller about a newly divorced mom who falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer," an official synopsis reads.

Mythic Quest's David Gordon Green has signed on to direct and will serve as one of the show's executive producers.

David J. Rosen is penning the script, and he is the show's creator and showrunner, as well as an executive producer.

Maslany, 39, is well-known for her roles on the series Orphan Black. She also starred in She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Large, as Jennifer Walters and her alter ego, She Hulk.

A release date has not yet been shared.