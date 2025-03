Amazon MGM Studios released a clip from A Working Man on Friday. The film opens March 28 in theaters.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, Levon Cade ( Jason Statham ) is meeting a biker gang who suspect he's a cop. When he refuses to empty his pockets to prove he does not have a badge, the gang attacks him.

Levon defeats all the bikers, of course. During the fight, set to Dropkick Murphys' "The Boys are Back," Levon takes an animal skull and human skull off the wall to use as weapons.

A Working Man reunites Statham with his The Beekeeper director David Ayer. The script is by Ayer and Sylvester Stallone, adapting the Chuck Dixon book Levon's Trade.

Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer in January. Levon is a retired military veteran working construction.

Levon's boss's (Michael Peiħa) daughter is kidnapped so Levon searches for her, revealing a human trafficking ring.