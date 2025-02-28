'Side Quest' spins off 'Mythic Quest' characters and new ones
UPI News Service, 02/28/2025
Apple TV+ released the trailer for Side Quest on Friday. The Mythic Quest spinoff premieres March 26, the same day as Mythic Quest's Season 4 finale.
ADVERTISEMENT
The trailer begins with Mythic Quest creator Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) giving art department head Phil (Derek Waters) a pep talk. He calls Phil a diamond, pointing to his own infected ear piercing.
The montage then shows other characters playing Mythic Quest online. The staff of a gaming store also debates Black characters in comic books.
Side Quest has four episodes. Mythic Quest writers Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney developed and executive produce Side Quest. The spinoff also stars Anna Konkle, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samone, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales and Shalita Grant.
Mythic Quest is a workplace comedy about the staff of a massively multiplayer online role playing game.
Mythic Quest producers Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones are also executive producers with director Todd Biermann.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.