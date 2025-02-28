Apple TV+ released the trailer for Side Quest on Friday. The Mythic Quest spinoff premieres March 26, the same day as Mythic Quest's Season 4 finale.

The trailer begins with Mythic Quest creator Ian Grimm ( Rob McElhenney ) giving art department head Phil (Derek Waters) a pep talk. He calls Phil a diamond, pointing to his own infected ear piercing.

The montage then shows other characters playing Mythic Quest online. The staff of a gaming store also debates Black characters in comic books.

Side Quest has four episodes. Mythic Quest writers Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney developed and executive produce Side Quest. The spinoff also stars Anna Konkle, William Stanford Davis, Bria Samone, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales and Shalita Grant.

Mythic Quest is a workplace comedy about the staff of a massively multiplayer online role playing game.