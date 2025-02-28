Madame Web received a leading three Golden Raspberry, or "Razzie" Awards, for bad cinema in Hollywood Friday.

The film, inspired by the Marvel Comics character of the same name, was named Worst Feature and recognized for having the Worst Screenplay, while star Dakota Johnson was deemed Worst Actress.

Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Emma Roberts also star in the movie, which is part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Meanwhile, Unfrosted scored Golden Raspberry Awards for Worst Actor -- Jerry Seinfeld -- and Worst Supporting Actress -- Amy Schumer.

The Worst Supporting Actor dishonor went to Jon Voight for his various roles in Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadowlands and Strangers.

Francis Ford Coppola earned the Worst Director distinction for Megalopolis.

Joker 2 was voted Worst Prequel, Sequel, Remake or Rip-off and Worst Screen Couple for Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.