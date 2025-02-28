Brosnan, an actor best known for his stint as James Bond, plays the patriarch of a crime family in the new show. His character wants an international criminal footprint.
In a photo released Friday, Brosnan, 71, is seen in a black coat, looking away from the camera. He is pictured in a dark environment, but it is unclear from the photograph where he is.
Paramount+ also released a photograph of Hardy, well known for portraying Eddie Brock in three Venom movies, walking in front of two other characters in the night. They are wearing dark clothing, and Hardy looks up, appearing worried.
Mirren, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, is seen in a photograph seated in a leopard-print chair, holding a martini.
The show, which had initially been planned as a Ray Donovan offshoot before heading in a new direction, premieres March 30 on Paramount+.
