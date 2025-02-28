Grammy Award winner Lizzo dropped her first new single since 2023 on Friday.

The singer, 36, released "Love in Real Life," as well as an accompanying music video, delighting fans who commented on the 1980s feel.

"Definitely inspired by Michael Jackson 'Thriller' and Prince," one YouTube comment reads. "Awesome video Lizzo."

The video begins in an old building. Lizzo sits at a vanity, and viewers hear her voice say, "Everything was so much simpler, and that's exactly what I need -- no views, no likes, real love in real life."

Lizzo heads downtown and dances, surrounded by people who become blurry as the upbeat song continues. She runs away, but the other dancers, who have transformed into apparent zombies, catch up with her in an abandoned street and the dancing continues.

On Feb. 13, the singer teased her upcoming release, saying that she reached "the end of a very special era."

"This album was my strut back into society after a hard 2020 and 2021," she wrote on Instagram, referring to her 2022 album, Special. "I wanted to help people turn up the music, turn down the lights and get a feeling they'll be alright. I wanted to remind people of how they may be broken but still perfect in their own way. Twelve songs, 68 shows, 14 countries, 3 continents and nearly a million voices later we saw our specialness. We got through it together."

"I'm proud of the accolades, the Grammys, the Emmys, the Platinum plaque.... but I'm most proud of the legacy I'm leaving this world -- lyrics that uplift you, music with real instruments, a reminder to dance and that it's okay to cray... and high vibrations! I thank God every day that this is my job, and I don't take it lightly," she continued.