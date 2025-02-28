Thai singer and actress Lisa released Alter Ego, her first solo album, and a music video for "FUTW," Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop star and member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, 27, plays a prisoner who transformers into an anime character at one point in the "FUTW" video.

"I can't let you go without showing cell block D," an apparent jail warden says as the music video opens. "It's where we have our most serious and disturbing patients. In particular, cell 13 is very fascinating."

Lisa also released lyric videos for "Dream" and "When I'm With You" featuring Tyla.

"Whenever I close my eyes, it's taking me back in time," she sings in "Dream." "Been drowning in dreams lately, like it's 2019 baby."

The 15-track album also includes collaborations with Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Raye.

She previously released "Rockstar," "New Woman" with Rosalia, "Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)" and "Born Again."

"I can't believe my album is finally here," Lisa wrote on Instagram. "I'm so happy that it's yours now. I hope you love it as much as I do."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

She will join fellow Blackpink members Jennie, Rose and Jisoo for an upcoming world tour, and is also starring in Season 3 of White Lotus.