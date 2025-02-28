Oscar Nunez has signed on to reprise his Office character Oscar Martinez in a new, as-yet-untitled spinoff of the classic workplace comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported the casting news for the Peacock mockumentary series on Thursday.

No other stars have been confirmed yet for the ensemble comedy, which Greg Daniels is creating and executive producing alongside Michael Korman.

The original show -- itself a U.S. remake of a beloved British series -- initially ran on NBC from 2005 to 2013. Cast members included Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and B. J. Novak.