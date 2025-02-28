Peacock has announced that David Alan Grier, Lili Taylor and Lauren Tom have joined Poker Face for Season 2.

The mystery dramedy follows Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), a drifter with a gift for detecting when someone is lying, as she travels from town to town solving crimes.

Tony Tost is the show-runner, and Lyonne and Rian Johnson are among the executive producers.

Season 1 premiered in 2023.