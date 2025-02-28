Peacock has announced that David Alan Grier, Lili Taylor and Lauren Tom have joined Poker Face for Season 2.The cast will also include Natasha Leggero and Richard Kind, as well as the previously announced Melanie Lynskey, Jason Ritter, Alia Shawkat, Carol Kane and David Krumholtz.The mystery dramedy follows Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), a drifter with a gift for detecting when someone is lying, as she travels from town to town solving crimes.Tony Tost is the show-runner, and Lyonne and Rian Johnson are among the executive producers.Season 1 premiered in 2023.