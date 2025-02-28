Ailing pop music star Justin Timberlake canceled the final show on his concert tour Thursday night.

"I'm heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it's gotten the best of me," Timberlake wrote on Instagram shortly before he was slated to take the stage.

"It kills me to disappoint you and my team who worked so hard to make this show happen. I want to reassure you, you'll be getting refunds for your tickets. I love you all."

The show in Columbus, Ohio was to be the last one on the North American leg of his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour. The concert already had been rescheduled from October when Timberlake was suffering from bronchitis and laryngitis.