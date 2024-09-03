RuPaul's Drag Race UK is introducing the queens of Season 6.

The new season will feature 12 contestants competing to be crowned Britain's Next Drag Race Superstar.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is a spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race, a reality competition series featuring drag performers.

"The competition sees hopeful drag queens compete across ten weeks in a variety of spicy challenges and iconic games designed to test their drag mettle, with the winner of the week being awarded a coveted RuPeter badge, and the bottoms of the week facing a lip sync for their life and the risk of elimination," an official synopsis reads.

The Season 6 cast includes:

Actavia, 21 (North Wales)

Chanel O' Conor, 25 (Scotland)

Charra Tea, 23 (Belfast)

Dita Garbo, 48 (Kent)

Kiki Snatch, 25 (London)

Kyran Thrax, 26 (Lancashire)

La Voix, 43 (Stockton on Tees)

Lill, 36 (Manchester)

Marmalade, 24 (Cardiff)

Rileasa Slaves, 32 (London)

Saki Yew, 33 (Manchester)

Zahirah Zapanta, 28 (Nottingham)

RuPaul will lead the judge's panel, which also includes Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and a number of celebrity guest judges ranging from Mabel to Simon Le Bon.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 6 is "coming soon" to WOW Presents Plus worldwide, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in Britain, and Crave in Canada.