Netflix has announced an official title and release date for Ellen DeGeneres' final stand-up comedy special.

Ellen DeGeneres : For Your Approval will premiere on the streaming service Sept. 24.

For Your Approval is DeGeneres' second special for Netflix following Relatable, released in 2018.

In the new special, DeGeneres shares what she's been up to since being "kicked out of show business." She is expected to address her 2022 exit from her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, following reports of a toxic work environment.

"This will be Ellen's last special and yes, she's going to talk about it," a promo for the special reads.

DeGeneres concluded her final stand-up comedy tour, Ellen's Last Stand... Up, in August. Her Netflix special was filmed during the final two dates of the tour in Minneapolis.