The conflict between Piltover and Zaun comes to a head in a glimpse of Arcane Season 2.

A teaser for the season was released Tuesday ahead of the first official trailer Thursday at 8 a.m. EDT.

Ambessa Medarda (voiced by Ellen Thomas) is seen declaring martial law in Piltover, while Jinx (Ella Purnell) becomes a symbol and rallying point for the people of Zaun.

Arcane is an animated series based on the video game League of Legends. The show follows Jinx (Purnell) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), two sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.

The voice cast also includes Katie Leung as Caitlyn, Jason Spisak as Silco, Harry Lloyd as Viktor, Reed Shannon as Ekko and Mick Wingert as Heimerdinger.

On Tuesday, Arcane also teased a clip of "Paint the Town Blue," a new song recorded by Ashnikko for the Season 2 soundtrack.

Paint the Town Blue" will debut alongside the Season 2 trailer Thursday.

Arcane Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in November. The season will be the show's last; however, Netflix is developing other projects set in Runeterra, the world of League of Legends.