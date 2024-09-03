'Arcane' teases Season 2 trailer, song 'Paint the Town Blue'
UPI News Service, 09/03/2024
The conflict between Piltover and Zaun comes to a head in a glimpse of Arcane Season 2.
ADVERTISEMENT
A teaser for the season was released Tuesday ahead of the first official trailer Thursday at 8 a.m. EDT.
Ambessa Medarda (voiced by Ellen Thomas) is seen declaring martial law in Piltover, while Jinx (Ella Purnell) becomes a symbol and rallying point for the people of Zaun.
Arcane is an animated series based on the video game League of Legends. The show follows Jinx (Purnell) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld), two sisters on opposite sides of a conflict between the utopian city of Piltover and the oppressed underworld of Zaun.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.