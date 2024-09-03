The network announced in a press release Tuesday that the sitcom will air as part of its Nick at Nite programming lineup beginning Sept. 9.
Modern Family, which originally had an 11-season run on ABC from 2009 to 2020, will air daily on Nickelodeon from 2 to 4 a.m. EDT.
Other series in the Nick at Nite lineup include Friends, Mom and Young Sheldon.
"Nick at Nite is home to an exceptional roster of fan-favorite and critically acclaimed comedy series, including Friends, Mike & Molly, and Mom, and we are thrilled to have the Emmy Award-winning sitcom Modern Family join our nightly lineup," said Rachel Crain, SVP of programming and content strategy at Nickelodeon Networks. "Our Nick at Nite viewers are sure to connect with the heartfelt authenticity, hilarious honesty and zealous bravery that has made Modern Family such a pop culture staple around the world."
Modern Family follows the blended family of Jay Pritchett (Ed O'Neill) and his second wife, Gloria (Sofia Vergara). Jay has two adult children from his first marriage, Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), who have families of their own, and is also stepfather to Gloria's son Manny (Rico Rodriguez).
