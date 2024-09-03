Modern Family is headed to Nickelodeon.

The network announced in a press release Tuesday that the sitcom will air as part of its Nick at Nite programming lineup beginning Sept. 9.

Modern Family, which originally had an 11-season run on ABC from 2009 to 2020, will air daily on Nickelodeon from 2 to 4 a.m. EDT.

Other series in the Nick at Nite lineup include Friends, Mom and Young Sheldon.

"Nick at Nite is home to an exceptional roster of fan-favorite and critically acclaimed comedy series, including Friends, Mike & Molly, and Mom, and we are thrilled to have the Emmy Award-winning sitcom Modern Family join our nightly lineup," said Rachel Crain, SVP of programming and content strategy at Nickelodeon Networks. "Our Nick at Nite viewers are sure to connect with the heartfelt authenticity, hilarious honesty and zealous bravery that has made Modern Family such a pop culture staple around the world."

The cast also includes Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Maguire and Reid Ewing.

Modern Family was co-created by writer and producer Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan. Reruns previously aired on E!, and the show remains available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.