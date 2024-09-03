Colin Jost and Michael Che have been tapped to host Peacock's first live comedy special.

The streaming service announced in a press release Tuesday that Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark will stream live Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT.

New York After Dark will feature "drop-ins only" performances from Jost and Che's favorite NYC club comics and other up-and-coming and established comedians.

The one-hour special will be filmed at The Bell House in Brooklyn, N.Y., in front of a live audience.

Grammy-nominated musical ensemble 1500 or Nothin' will serve as the house band.

New York After Dark is directed by Michael Mancini and produced by 7F Project and No Notes Productions. Jost, Che, Jeff Grosvenor, Emily Hason, Rachael Edwards and Rikki Hughes serve as executive producers.

Jost and Che are both actors, writers and comedians who have hosted Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update together since 2014.