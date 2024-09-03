Briarcliff Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film The Apprentice.

The studio shared a teaser for the movie Tuesday featuring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump

The Apprentice is written by Gabriel Sherman and directed by Ali Abbasi. The film explores Trump's early career in real estate in New York in the 1970s and 1980s, and examines his relationship with attorney Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong).

In the teaser, Trump (Stan) takes a phone interview in a car as Cohn (Strong) coaches him.

"I intend to acquire the Commodore, and I'm planning on making it the best and the finest building in the city, maybe the country -- in the world ... it's going to be the finest building in the world," Trump tells the reporter.

The Apprentice premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and opens in theaters Oct. 11.

The cast also includes Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump, Ben Sullivan as Russell Eldridge, Charlie Carrick as Fred Trump Jr., Mark Rendall as Daniel Sullivan and Joe Pingue as Anthony Salerno.

Stan is best known for playing Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Strong portrayed Kendall Roy on the HBO series Succession.