Paramount Pictures is teasing the new film Smile 2.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Naomi Scott

Smile 2 is a sequel to the 2022 horror film Smile. The franchise revolves around a supernatural entity that appears as smiling people, leading the person who sees it to shortly commit suicide.

The new film follows Skye Riley (Scott), a global pop star about to embark on a world tour when she begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events.

"Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Rosemarie DeWitt , Kyle Gallner and Lukas Gage.

Smile 2 opens in theaters Oct. 18.

Scott released a song for the film, "Blood on White Satin," as her character Skye Riley in June.