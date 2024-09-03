Swedish royals Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have another baby on the way.

Carl Philip, 45, and Sofia, 39, the duke and duchess of Duke of Vi¤rmland, are expecting their fourth child in early 2025, the Swedish Royal Household announced in a statement Monday.

"Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are very happy to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple's fourth child," the post reads. "Princess Sofia is doing well and the birth is expected in February 2025."

The statement noted that Sofia's schedule for the fall is expected to remain unchanged.

Carl Philip and Sofia married in 2015 and already have three sons: Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 6, and Prince Julian, 3.

Carl Philip is the second of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's three children. He is fourth in line to the Swedish throne, following his sister Princess Victoria and her two children.