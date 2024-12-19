Peacock announced Thursday that Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy will star in their new series The Good Daughter. Byrne also executive produces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The limited series is a crime thriller. Byrne and Fahy play Samantha and Charlotte Quinn respectively.

Charlotte is a lawyer who witnesses a violent crime which brings bag back memories of the one she and her sister experienced 28 years before.

Peacock first announced the series in March with Jessica Biel as star and executive producer. Biel left the project in September according to Deadline.

Karin Slaughter will write and executive produce, based on her own novel. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver also executive produce.

Steph Green directs all episodes and executive produces.

Slaughter's Will Trent book series was adapted into an ABC TV drama and her book, Pieces of Her, was adapted into a thriller starring award winning-actress Toni Collette.