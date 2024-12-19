HBO announced Thursday that it has renewed its sci-fi drama, Dune: Prophecy, for a second season.

"This new season will allow us to continue building out the groundbreaking, epic Dune franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide across its installments," Jason Clodfelter, Legendary's president of television, said in a statement.

"We look forward to continuing our incredible partnership with HBO and are thrilled for Alison Schapker, her team, and the cast and crew who have worked so passionately to bring this world-class source material from Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson to life."

Based on the novel, Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the show takes place 10,000 years before the ascension of hero Paul Atreides (played by Timothee Chalamet in the film franchise) and follows the Harkonnen sisters -- Vayla (Watson) and Tula (Williams) as they establish the powerful, supernatural, Bene Gesserit religious and political organization.

Season 1 wraps up on Sunday.

No premiere date for Season 2 has been announced yet.