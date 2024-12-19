'You' gets final season posters, 2025 release window
UPI News Service, 12/19/2024
Netflix is teasing You Season 5.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared posters and a 2025 release window for the show's fifth and final season Thursday.
You is a psychological thriller based on the Caroline Kepnes book series. The show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a young man whose extreme obsessions with different women lead him to become a serial killer.
One Season 5 poster shows Joe (Badgley) framed by newspaper headlines featuring his first obsession, Guinevere Beck, and other characters.
"A killer goodbye," the tagline reads.
Another poster depicts a drawer full of the "guilty treasures" Joe has kept from his victims.
You Season 5 wrapped filming in August after beginning production in March.
Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews will join the cast in Season 5.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.