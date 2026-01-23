Comedian and television personality is opening up about his autism diagnosis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Funches, who starred on Season 4 of The Traitors, took to Instagram to share the news.

"Well, the internet told me I was autistic and was right. You win this round. Still not gay yet," he wrote in a Story Thursday.

He also offered his gratitude for the show itself for "helping me find out more about me through some type of cruel trauma."

On Threads, he said that he'd previously considered himself "just an ally and parent of an autistic chid."

His son, Malcolm, 21, also has autism.

"But the way I felt I wasn't being comprehended or understood while I thought I was being direct and seeing some of my own mannerisms made (me) start the process of going to get a diagnosis," he said, per US Weekly.

Thursday's episode of The Traitors saw Funches voted off.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Ron Funches announced his autism diagnosis on his Instagram Stories. Screenshot from Instagram/RonFunch