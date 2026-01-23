Louis Tomlinson, a former member of the boy band One Direction, took to the Tonight Show stage Thursday to perform a song from his new solo album.

The music artist, 34, performed "Imposter" from his album How Did I Get Here?, which dropped Friday.

He appeared on the stage in in a black leather jacket, red shirt and pin-striped pants.

"I think there's a stranger in my bed," he sang. "My heart's beating faster. I can't get the feeling out my head. That I am the imposter. Is it really happening? I don't wanna wake up."

During his interview with Jimmy Fallon, Tomlinson said he felt "a real sense of relief, really" that his album was out.

"I've been sitting on it for a while now," he said. "So you know there's a lot of anticipation, a lot of tension, but a lot of excitement too, so yeah, I feel really relieved to finally have it out there."

In addition to "Imposter," the album also includes "Lemonade," "On Fire," "Sunflowers," "Lazy," "Palaces," "Last Night," "Broken Bones," "Dark to Light," "Sanity," "Jump the Gun" and "Lucid."

He previously released his solo record Walls: Track by Track in 2020.

Tomlinson is also slated to kick off his How Did We Get Here? tour in March.

His former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles also dropped new music Friday. Styles released the single "Aperture."