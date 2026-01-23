Jana Duggar, who appeared on the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting, is celebrating the birth of her first child with husband Stephen Wissmann.

Duggar, 36, took to Instagram to announce their son's arrival.

"We took some time to settle into our new rhythm before sharing this sweet news," she wrote. "Archie Gerald Wissmann arrived on Dec. 30 and our hearts have been completely changed. We're soaking in these early days, full of love, wonder and so much gratitude."

The photographs in the post feature Duggar and Wissman holding a swaddled Archie as the new family sits on a bed.

Duggar and Wissman married in 2024.

"For me, it felt like, 'Okay, it's never coming.' But now it's starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I'm like, 'Wow, this truly is something that I've dreamed of.' And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It's a dream come true," she told People ahead of her nuptials.

In addition to 19 Kids & Counting, Duggar and her family also starred on Counting On.