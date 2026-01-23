Harry Styles is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former One Direction member, 31, dropped the single "Aperture" Friday. The song will appear on his upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which arrives March 6.

Styles described the song as "the mission statement of what the album was about," and said it wrapped the project in "this perfect little bow," in an interview with Radio 1, per the BBC.

The track arrives ahead of the music artist's upcoming Together, Together tour, kicking off in May and including stops in Amsterdam, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Special guests include, Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie XX, Foushee and Skye Newman.

The upcoming album marks the first from Styles since Harry's House dropped in 2022.

His former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson also released new solo music Friday. Other members of that band included Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and the late singer Liam Payne.