Raye is teasing the upcoming release of her sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope, due March 27.

The music artist, 28, announced the new project on Instagram Friday.

The post includes an image of the singer in a silky red dress, pulling a rope that opens a door in the sky.

Behind the door is the album title.

A single red flower blooms in the foreground, while dark clouds churn behind the "Where is My Husband" singer.

Raye is currently on her This Tour May Contain New Music Tour, which kicked off Thursday and runs through May.

Her album My 21st Century Blues arrived in 2023, and contained the songs "Introduction," "Oscar Winning Tears," "Hard Out Here," "Black Mascara," "Escapism," "Mary Jane," "The Thrill is Gone," "Ice Cream Man," "Flip A Switch," "Body Dysmorphia," Environmental Anxiety, Five Star Hotels, Worth It, Buss It Down" and "Fin."