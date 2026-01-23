Summer Walker is going on our.

The singer announced her Still Finally Over It performances on Instagram Thursday.

Walker is set to kick off her tour in Toronto May 26, with shows winding down in London Aug. 2.

She will also take the stage in Chicago, Detroit, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Oakland, Seattle and Vancouver.

"You're invited to the Still Finally Over It Tour," she wrote in her post. "The final chapter of the Over It trilogy. My first arena tour. All three eras. All the feelings."

She also shared that tickets will go on presale beginning next week, and that fans can sign up on her website.

"Known for her intimate lyricism and unmistakable vocal delivery, Walker's live performances promise fans an immersive, deeply personal concert experience," a press release states.

Walker released Finally Over It in November.