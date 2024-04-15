Robyn Dixon won't return on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The 45-year-old television personality announced on her Reasonably Shady podcast Monday that she was "fired" from the Bravo reality series after eight seasons.

"Yes, I will not be returning for Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Dixon confirmed. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, 'Oh, I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."

Dixon had been with the show since its premiere in 2016.

"I hope that I inspired you, the viewers, the fans, to live your life, you know, authentically, not feel pressure to change for anyone or for society or to impress people and just be yourself," she said. "It's been such a fun, amazing, stressful, crazy, wild journey the past eight years."

Dixon's exit follows news that Candiace Dillard is leaving RHOP. Dillard joined the show in Season 3.

"With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP," she announced in March.

Season 8 concluded Sunday with Part 3 of the three-part reunion. The season featured Dixon, Dillard, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihim.