Riff Raff is a crime comedy starring Harris as Vincent, a former criminal whose messy family reunion is further complicated by a pair of gangsters, Leftie (Murray) and Lonnie (Pete Davidson), showing up to seek revenge on his son (Lewis Pullman) for killing Leftie's son.
The trailer shows Murray's Leftie categorize Vincent's family as "a must-kill," and Vincent fend off his ex-wife's sexual advances amid the chaos.
Riff Raff is written by John Pollono and directed by Dito Montiel (A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints). The movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and opens in theaters Feb. 28.
