Lionsgate is teasing the star-studded new film Riff Raff.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Ed Harris and Bill Murray

Riff Raff is a crime comedy starring Harris as Vincent, a former criminal whose messy family reunion is further complicated by a pair of gangsters, Leftie (Murray) and Lonnie (Pete Davidson), showing up to seek revenge on his son (Lewis Pullman) for killing Leftie's son.

The cast also includes Jennifer Coolidge as Vincent's ex-wife, Gabrielle Union as Vincent's current wife, and Miles J. Harvey as Union's character's son.

The trailer shows Murray's Leftie categorize Vincent's family as "a must-kill," and Vincent fend off his ex-wife's sexual advances amid the chaos.

Riff Raff is written by John Pollono and directed by Dito Montiel (A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints). The movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and opens in theaters Feb. 28.