When Harry Met Sally stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunite in a new ad set to run during Super Bowl LIX.

Ryan, 63, and Crystal, 76, appear in the commercial for Hellmann's mayonnaise released Wednesday that recreates the iconic scene in their 1989 romantic comedy, When Harry Met Sally, where Ryan's Sally fakes an orgasm in the middle of a deli in response to Crystal's Harry saying he doesn't believe any of his lovers have faked an orgasm.

The ad sees Ryan and Crystal reprise their characters, with Harry telling Sally, "I can't believe they let us back in this place." Sally finds her sandwich lacking until she adds Hellmann's mayonnaise, causing her to loudly moan and exclaim.

Euphoria and The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney makes a cameo as a fellow deli patron who is impressed by Sally's display.

"I'll have what she's having," Sweeney tells the waitress, delivering the famous line spoken by When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner's mother in the original film.

When Harry Met Sally celebrated the 35th anniversary of its release in July and was recently accepted into the National Film Registry, prompting the reunion.

"It just felt like the perfect storm for us to get back together at the same table and have indigestion," Crystal quipped in an interview with Variety.

Super Bowl LIX will take place Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the football championship game.

