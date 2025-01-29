Survivor Season 48 will feature 18 new castaways.

ADVERTISEMENT

CBS introduced the cast members Wednesday ahead of the season's Feb. 26 premiere.

Among the contestants are Stephanie Berger, 38, a tech product lead from Brooklyn, N.Y., Shauhin Davari, 38, a debate professor living in Costa Mesa, Calif., and Eva Erickson, 24, a PhD candidate residing in Providence, R.I.

Other participants include:

Kyle Fraser, 31, an attorney from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Mitch Guerra, 34, a P.E. coach living in Waco, Texas

Saiounia "Sai" Hughley, 30, a marketing professional residing in Simi Valley, Calif.

Joe Hunter, 45, a fire captain from West Sacramento, Calif.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Kamilla Karthigesu, 31, a software engineer from Foster City, Calif.

David Kinne, 39, a stunt performer living in Buena Park, Calif.

Thomas Krottinger, 34, a music executive residing in Los Angeles

Kevin Leung, 34, a finance manager from Livermore, Calif.

Cedrek McFadden, 46, a surgeon living in Greenville, S.C.

Charity Nelms, 35, a flight attendant residing in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Justin Pioppi, 29, a pizzeria manager from Winthrop, Mass.

Bianca Roses, 33, a PR consultant living in Arlington, Va.

Chrissy Sarnowsky, 55, a fire lieutenant residing in Chicago

Star Toomey, 28, a sales expert from Augusta, Ga.

Mary Zheng, 31, a substance abuse counselor living in Philadelphia

Season 48 will follow the 18 castaways as they attempt to survive the elements and each other while stranded on picturesque but remote islands of Fiji. The players, who will be divided into three tribes of six, must navigate physical challenges and tenuous social alliances in the hope of becoming the Sole Survivor and winning $1 million.

"Even the strongest competitors will be tested and forced to dig deep mentally and physically to ensure their torch stays lit," a press release reads.

Survivor Season 48 will have a two-hour premiere Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. Subsequent episodes will have a 90-minute runtime and air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. The show streams live for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and is available the next day on Paramount+.

Jeff Probst returns to host.

Rachel LaMont was the winner of Season 47, which concluded in December.