France's Academie des Arts et Techniques du Cinema has announced the nominations for the 2025 Cesar Awards.

The 50th annual ceremony will take place Feb. 28 at the Olympia in Paris and will air live on Canal+.

The Cesar Awards is France's highest film honor, equivalent to the United States' Academy Awards. The awards show honors the best in French cinema.

The Count of Monte Cristo, a French adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas novel, leads this year's nominees with 14 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director for Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patelliere, who also co-wrote the film.

The movie stars Pierre Niney as Edmond Dantes, a sailor who is imprisoned on false accusations. After escaping years later, Dantes assumes the identity of the Count of Monte Cristo and seeks revenge.

Beating Hearts, a modern take on Romeo and Juliet directed and co-written by Gilles Lellouche, follows with 13 nominations, including Best Director for Lellouche, Best Actor for Francois Civil and Best Actress for Adele Exarchopoulos.

Meanwhile, Emilia Perez, the movie musical written and directed by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, is up for 12 awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Audiard, and Best Actress for both Karla Sofi­a Gascon and Zoe Saldai±a. The film leads the nominees at the Academy Awards, with 13 Oscar nominations.

Other Cesar Awards nominees include Emmanuel Courcol's The Marching Band, Boris Lojkine's Souleymane's Story and Alain Guiraudie's Misericordia.

