South Korean girl group Red Velvet is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group released a trailer for its forthcoming album, Cosmic, on Thursday.

The trailer, titled "Love is Cosmic," shows the members of Red Velvet enjoy a "last summer" together. Yeri is seen joining the group on a bus, where they receive a mysterious call.

Red Velvet announced its comeback with a teaser for Cosmic earlier this month.

The group also shared "Mysterious Hotel" teaser photos for the EP.

Cosmic is slated for release June 24. The EP will mark Red Velvet's first release since the album Chill Kill in November 2023.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group made its debut in 2014.