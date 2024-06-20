Actor Donald Sutherland died Thursday at age 88. His agency, CAA, confirmed the news to both Deadline and Variety.

The agency confirmed Sutherland succumbed to a long illness. He was in Miami at the time of death.

With nearly 200 credits, Sutherland worked steadily from 1962 to this year. He recently appeared on the Paramount+ series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Some of Sutherland's memorable credits include the film M*A*S*H, which spawned the TV series. Likewise, Sutherland played Buffy, the Vampire Slayer's mentor in the film, which also spawned a successful TV series.

Sutherland played the evil President Snow in the Hunger Games franchise.

He starred in the 1978 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers with a final scene that became a meme on social media. A memorable cameo in Kentucky Fried Movie saw Sutherland play a clumsy waiter who spills a cake, repeatedly.

He also played a grieving father in both Ordinary People and Don't Look Now.

He played an arsonist in Backdraft and reprised his role for the home video sequel Backdraft 2. He also played X, the whistleblower who provides Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) with clues in JFK.

Sutherland's son, Kiefer, is also an actor. They costarred in A Time to Kill, Forsaken and Max Dugan Returns.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave Sutherland an honorary Oscar in 2017. He won an Emmy for the TV movie Citizen X.