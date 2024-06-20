Troppo -- a contemporary Australian crime drama starring Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun -- is set to kick off its second season July 25 on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee in the United States, Britain, Germany, and Austria.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Six months after Ted Conkaffey (Jane) and Amanda Pharrell (Chamoun) solved their first murder case, the unlikely duo is now investigating the bizarre local murder of a healing retreat leader with connections to an exotic drug ring and a 'bikie' gang," a synopsis said.

"While Amanda tangles with an old enemy and finds a new love interest, Ted's past stalks him and his family to Crimson Lake -- with deadly consequences."

The show is based on Candice Fox's Crimson Lake novels.

Season 2 will draw on Redemption Point for inspiration.