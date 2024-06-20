At 91, Carol Burnett places handprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre
UPI News Service, 06/20/2024
Comedy legend Carol Burnett cemented her legacy Thursday outside of TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
The 91-year-old comedian placed her hands and feet in the cement during a celebration featuring co-stars Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk from the AppleTV+ comedy "Palm Royale," as well as talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
The traditional hand and foot prints join the other totems to Burnett's career. She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1975, and she is depicted in a mural at her alma mater Hollywood High School, which was completed in 2002.
The intersection of Highland and Selma avenues, next to Hollywood High School, was named after her in 2013, as well.
Born April 26, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, the young Burnett moved with her grandmother to Hollywood after her parents' divorce.
Best known for The Carol Burnett Show, a variety show that aired from 1967 to 1978, Burnett has had a lengthy and illustrious entertainment career.
She's won three Emmys as a performer, a special Tony Award and a Grammy Award for best spoken word album for the audio book of her 2016 memoir In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox.
