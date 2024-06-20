Costner previously said he would not return to the show because of scheduling conflicts related to his two-part movie Horizon: An American Saga; however, last year's writers and directors strikes postponed the filming of Yellowstone Season 6, leading to speculation Costner might actually return.
Costner is still an executive producer on the series, which premiered in June 2018.
Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1923 were released in 2021 and 2023 respectively.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.