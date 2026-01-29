The celebrity who performed as Queen Corgi on The Masked Singer revealed her own identity and left the show Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spoiler ahead.

Claudia Oshry, host of the podcast, The Toast, pulled off her costume head after performing covers of Sia's "Unstoppable" and Barbra Streisand's "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Oshry told Variety she had a lot of fun on the show, but didn't realize how much time it would take away from her 4-month-old baby.

"This has fulfilled a dream. This has checked a box," she said. "I've sung on national TV. I did what I came here to do."

Previously unmasked and eliminated from the competition this season were actress Taraji P. Henson , reality TV personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley, comedian Tiffany Haddish and retired baseball player and sportscaster David "Big Papi" Ortiz.

Nick Cannon is the Fox show's host and the judges are Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke.