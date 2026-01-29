Singer-actress Keke Palmer and country music star Brad Paisley have been named as guest mentors for two upcoming episodes of American Idol.

They will be featured in "Top 20 at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawai'i -- Part 1," airing March 16, and "Top 20 at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawai'i -- Part 2," airing March 23.

Season 24 of the singing competition series airs Mondays on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

Ryan Seacrest hosts the show.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood are the judges.

