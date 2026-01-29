Juliette Lewis, Harvey Guillen, Stephanie Hsu and Rachel Dratch have joined the ensemble of the upcoming Broadway production of The Rocky Horror Show.

Also joining the stage musical at Studio 54 are Andrew Durand, Amber Gray, Josh Rivera and Michaela Jae Rodriguez.

Luke Evans was previously announced to play the lead of Dr. Frank-N-Furter.

Previews are set to begin on March 26, with an opening planned for April 23.

The limited engagement is expected to play through June 21.

The show is described in press notes as "the story of two squeaky clean college kids -- Brad and his fiancee, Janet -- on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time."