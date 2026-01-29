Beloved movies Clueless, Glory, The Karate Kid, Philadelphia, The Thing and The Grand Budapest Hotel have been added to the National Film Registry.

Also among the 25 films assured preservation are Inception, Before Sunrise, The Big Chill, The Incredibles, The Hours, The Truman Show, Frida, White Christmas, High Society, Brooklyn Bridge, The Loving Story, Say Amen, Somebody and The Wrecking Crew.

"When we preserve films, we preserve American culture for generations to come. These selections for the National Film Registry show us that films are instrumental in capturing important parts of our nation's story," Acting Librarian of Congress Robert R. Newlen said in a statement Thursday.

"We are proud to continue this important work, adding a broad range of 25 films to the National Film Registry as a collective effort in the film community to protect our cinematic heritage."

TCM will host a television special on March 19, highlighting a selection of films named to the registry this year.