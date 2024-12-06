Quavo, Luke Bryan and Teddy Swims have collaborated on a new song.

The trio released a single and music video for "Georgia Ways" on Friday.

The "Georgia Ways" video opens with Quavo, 33, and Bryan, 48, fishing together.

In the chorus, they sing, "That's just how I was raised. Stuck in my Georgia ways."

Swims joins for the track's latter half.

"Yea baby this the finale!!" Swims wrote on Bryan's post announcing the song's upcoming release, nodding to the lyrics he sings.

Quavo most recently joined Lana Del Rey for "Tough" in July, after dropping Rocket Power, his sophomore album, in 2023.

Bryan hosted the 58th annual CMA Awards in November, while Teddy Swims is among the nominees for the Best New Artist Grammy.

The trio's song was well-received, garnering 476 comments hours after it was posted.

"Quavo, I'm so proud that you're crossing over into other Genres... Your brand is expanding and I love it!" one fan said.