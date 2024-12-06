Dick Van Dyke stars in a music video for Coldplay's song "All My Love," ahead of his 99th birthday.

The video is more than seven minutes long, and features Van Dyke and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin at Van Dyke's home in Malibu. The acting icon reminisces, laughs and dances, while Martin sings and plays piano.

"We've been through low, been through sunshine, been through snow," Martin begins. "All the colors of the weather."

The music pauses intermittently as Van Dyke reflects on two big concepts in life -- love and death.

"What is love?" he asks. "They've been attacking that question for centuries. I don't know. It certainly is a feeling of caring about the welfare and the life of the other person as much as you care for yourself."

He then shares an old family photograph, and talks about his favorite lyrics: "Until I die, let me hold you if you cry."

"I'm acutely aware that I'm, you know, could go any day now, but I don't know why it doesn't concern me," Van Dyke says of death. "I'm not afraid of it. I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual I am, that I'm going to be alright."

Van Dyke, who is well-known for his roles in Bye Bye Birdie, Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, will turn 99 years old Dec. 13.

"I think I'm one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway. When you think how lucky I am, I got to do what I do, play and act silly," he adds.

"All My Love" appears on Coldplay's album Moon Music, which was released in October.