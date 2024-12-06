New Zealand singer Rose has released her debut solo album.

The K-pop star and member of South Korean girl group Blackpink released the album Rosie and a music video for the song "Toxic Till the End" on Friday.

The "Toxic Till the End" video depicts the ups and downs of Rose's toxic relationship with a partner, played by model and actor Evan Mock.

The video is directed by Ramez Silyan and was filmed at Old Westbury Gardens in Long Island, N.Y.

"Back then / When I was running out of your place I said / I never wanna see your face / And then / I couldn't wait to see it again / We were toxic till the end," Rose sings.

Rosie also features the tracks "Number One Girl," "3AM," "Two Years," "Drinks or Coffee," "Apt." with Bruno Mars , "Gameboy," "Stay a Little Longer," "Not the Same," "Call It the End," "Too Bad for Us" and "Dance All Night."

"someone pinch me now. it's all happening," Rose wrote Thursday on Instagram. "I am so excited to share this song, video and the whole album with you all. it's all yours in just a few more hours. hope you all love it."

Blackpink also consists of Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie. Lisa will release her first full-length solo album, Alter Ego, on Feb. 28.