Rapper Post Malone's F-1 Trillion is the No. 1 album in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of the Midwest Princess, followed by Taylor Swift 's The Tortured Poets Department at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Zach Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene at No. 6, Charli XCX's Brat at No. 7, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and Bryan's self-titled album.