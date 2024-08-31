A sequel to One Tree Hill -- a young adult drama that ran from 2003 to 2012 -- is now in the works with its original stars Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton.

The pair will also executive produce the new show, which is expected to stream on Netflix.

"What if you really can go back home?" Burton said in an Instagram post Friday.

"If there's an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents?" she said. "Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up. There's only One Tree Hill, after all. And you -- the #OTHfam -- have shown us that it's not just an idea. It really is the place where 'everything's better and everything's safe.'"

It is unclear if other alum such as Bryan Greenberg, Jana Kramer, Robert Buckley, Daphne Zuniga, Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, Austin Nichols, Antwon Tanner and Paul Johansson will join the revival.