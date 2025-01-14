Football star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, are celebrating the birth of their third child.

Mahomes, a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Brittany Mahomes announced in an Instagram post Monday that their second daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes, was born Sunday.

A black-and-white photo shows the newborn's feet in her parents' hands. The post accumulated over 9,200 comments within its first 24 hours, including congratulations from the official Chiefs account and Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk.

"Congratulations Patrick and Brittany! Welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, Golden," the Chiefs wrote.

Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are high school sweethearts who married in 2022. The couple have two other children, daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick Bronze Lavon Mahomes III.