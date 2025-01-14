Jessica Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, have separated.

Simpson, a singer, actress and fashion designer, announced her split from Johnson, a former professional football player, on Monday.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them," Simpson, 44, said in a statement. "We are grateful for all the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The news comes after a decade of marriage. The couple married in 2014 and have three children, son Ace Knute and daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew and Birdie Mae.

In 2021, Simpson described Johnson as her "purest love, truest companion" and her "forever person" in a social media post celebrating his birthday.

"The gift of life began with your first breath to bring forth my purpose to be brought into this life," she said at the time. "I was truly born to love you."

That same year, Simpson also shared how Johnson "nurtured" and "supported" her as she wrote her tell-all memoir, Open Book.

More recently, she shared a photograph of herself in knee-high patent leather boots and a black fur jacket, sitting in an orange velour chair.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," she captioned that November post. "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."