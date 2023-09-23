Paramount Pictures has announced its release plans for several of its high-profile 2024 projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mark your calendars and see these upcoming new movies only in theatres! @MeanGirls - January 12, 2024#BobMarleyMovie: @OneLoveMovie - February 14, 2024 @SmileMovie sequel - October 18, 2024," the studio posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The movie musical, Mean Girls, was initially slated to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service, but will now debut in cinemas.

The Bob Marley biopic, One Love, is now expected to get a wide theatrical release on Feb. 14 instead of Jan. 12 as planned.

The news was announced as the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild remain on a months-long strike, shutting down most TV and film productions in North America.